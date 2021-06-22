Rights group calls for more pressure on Nicaragua government

Hundreds of undocumented migrants living in Belgium have been on a month-long hunger strike in protest against the way their asylum requests are being processed.The hunger strike began on 23 May at the Free Universities in Brussels and the Beguinage church in the centre of the capital with numbers estimated at between 200 to 400.Undocumented migrants in Belgium have been fighting for years for legal recognition and the right to work. Some of the strikers say they have been living and working in the country for more than a decade but have no access to proper healthcare or benefits.The Belgian...