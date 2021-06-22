Cancel
Advocacy

Rights group calls for more pressure on Nicaragua government

wcn247.com
 16 days ago

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — An international human rights organization is calling for increased pressure on Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega as arrests of political opposition figures continue ahead of Nov. 7 elections.Human Rights Watch planned to release a report Tuesday detailing politically motivated arrests in recent weeks of nearly 20 opposition pre-candidates, prominent businessmen, former government officials and political leaders. The Associated Press received a copy of the report in advance. The organization called on the United Nations Security Council to invoke Article 99 of its charter “to raise this issue in the U.N. Security Council and present it as a growing crisis involving grave human rights abuses which could undermine stability in the region.”

WorldEast Oregonian

Regional human rights body condemns Nicaragua crackdown

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights said Wednesday that Nicaragua had entered a new phase of repression with at least 20 opposition figures arrested in recent weeks and “constant human rights violations.”. Antonia Urrejola told members of the Organization of American States’ Permanent...
Politicskfgo.com

Nicaragua’s Ortega shrugs off global pressure in rare speech

MANAGUA (Reuters) – Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega on Wednesday said sanctions would not deter his government and he vowed not to free detained political foes accused of crimes, as international pressure mounted to end a crackdown ahead of a November election. Ortega’s government has arrested at least 15 political opponents...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Mexican President Urges Nicaragua to Guarantee Rights, Free Elections

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that Nicaragua should not use repression or jail opponents, and that the people of the Central American country should be able to make choices freely in elections. Lopez Obrador said his country would comment on human rights, whether...
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Migrant hunger strike puts pressure on Belgian government

Hundreds of undocumented migrants living in Belgium have been on a month-long hunger strike in protest against the way their asylum requests are being processed.The hunger strike began on 23 May at the Free Universities in Brussels and the Beguinage church in the centre of the capital with numbers estimated at between 200 to 400.Undocumented migrants in Belgium have been fighting for years for legal recognition and the right to work. Some of the strikers say they have been living and working in the country for more than a decade but have no access to proper healthcare or benefits.The Belgian...
AmericasPosted by
WGAU

Nicaragua arrests 6 more opposition figures; EU weighs move

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — (AP) — Nicaraguan police arrested a half dozen more opposition figures, including the sixth presidential hopeful to have been arrested in a crackdown that started last month. Among those arrested Monday was Lesther Alemán, a former student leader who returned to Nicaragua after exile but stayed in...
Labor IssuesPosted by
FloridaDaily

Members of the Florida Delegation Write European Union on Human Rights Abuses in Cuba

Last week, members of the Florida delegation, including U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., and U.S. Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, sent a letter to European Council President Charles Michel, the European Union’s High Representative, Josep Borrell, and the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli that highlights the ongoing crackdown by the Castro-Díaz-Canel regime against members of the San Isidro Movement and other human rights activists in Cuba.
AdvocacyKEYT

Colombia used ‘excessive force’ against protesters, says human rights report

An international human rights body has accused Colombia’s security forces of applying “disproportionate and excessive force,” in dealing with street protesters, more than two months since demonstrations began in Bogota, which left dozens dead. The report by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), released on Wednesday, adds to criticisms...
Advocacydallassun.com

Leading Activist Groups Call On UN To Push Russia On Rights

A group of leading rights organizations has urged the United Nations to condemn the deterioration of civil rights in Russia, which has "constructed a legal landscape that is inconsistent" with international standards. In an open letter to the UN, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the Human Rights House Foundation, and...
Advocacywcn247.com

Palestinian held in Israel to be released amid hunger strike

JERUSALEM (AP) — Supporters of a Palestinian man held in Israel without charges say he will soon be released after being on a hunger strike for more than two months. A lawyer said on Thursday that 28-year-old Ghadanfar Abu Atwan has deteriorated in recent days and is clinging to life. An advocate for Palestinian prisoners later said he would be transferred to a Palestinian hospital. His lawyer says he was arrested in October but never charged. Israel's Supreme Court recently suspended Abu Atwan's detention due to to his health crisis but he was still held in an Israeli hospital against his will.
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Nicaragua's Ortega Calls Arrested Opponents 'Criminals' And US 'Agents'

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said Wednesday that 19 of his opponents who have been arrested just five months before his country's presidential election are not candidates or politicians, but rather "criminals" who want to "overthrow the government." "That is what we are pursuing, that is what is being investigated and...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

U.N. Haiti envoy says Joseph to remain prime minister for now

UNITED NATIONS, July 8 (Reuters) - The U.N. special envoy for Haiti said on Thursday that Prime Minister Claude Joseph will lead the Caribbean nation until an election is held as she urged all parties to set aside differences following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Moise's death has generated...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

US citizen arrested over assassination of Haiti president Jovenel Moïse, reports say

An American citizen is among a group of people arrested following the assassination of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moïse, according to The Washington Post.Haiti’s minister of elections and inter-party relations, Mathias Pierre, identified US citizen James Solages, who is described as being of Haitian descent, as one of the two survivors of a police shootout in the streets near the president’s house.He told the Post that at least one other detainee is also believed to be a Haitian American. Another four suspects were killed.Mr Pierre reportedly showed a video of the two suspects being arrested to the jeers of a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Haiti calls for UN Security Council meeting after president's assassination

Haitian Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph on Wednesday called on the United Nations to hold a Security Council meeting on the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse. Reuters reports that Joseph in a statement called on the "international community to launch an investigation into the assassination and for the United...
ChinaFort Wayne Journal Gazette

China pressured Ukraine on rights: Diplomats

GENEVA – China pressured Ukraine into withdrawing its support for a call for more scrutiny of human rights in China's western region of Xinjiang by threatening to withhold Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines destined for Ukraine unless it did so, diplomats said Friday. Ukraine briefly joined a statement by over 40 countries,...
POTUSNew York Post

AP reporter tangles with State Department spokesman over Afghanistan

State Department spokesman Ned Price was briefly left tongue-tied Tuesday after another verbal sparring match with Associated Press correspondent Matt Lee. Lee, who tangled with Price back in February over the Biden administration’s approach to the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany — even accusing Biden appointees of “taking credit for stuff the previous administration did” — fired the first rhetorical salvo by asking about the administration’s Afghanistan policy as the final withdrawal of US forces takes place.

