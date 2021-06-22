Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Australia

Australia fights UN downgrade of Great Barrier Reef health

By ROD McGUIRK - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 16 days ago

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia says it will fight against plans to downgrade the Great Barrier Reef’s World Heritage status due to climate change, while environmentalists are applauding the U.N. World Heritage Committee’s proposal. The committee in a draft report on Monday recommended that the world’s most extensive coral reef ecosystem be added to UNESCO’s List of World Heritage in Danger. The listing could shake Australians’ confidence in their government’s ability to care for the natural wonder and create a role for UNESCO headquarters in devising so-called “corrective measures,” which would likely include tougher action to reduce Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Barrier Reef#Unesco#Ap#World Heritage#Unesco#Australians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United Nations
Country
Australia
Related
AustraliaFlorida Star

Australia’s Nationals Minister Blasts Reef Armchair Experts

CANBERRA, Australia — Federal Nationals minister David Littleproud has come out swinging against The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for recommending the Great Barrier Reef be listed as in danger. The Queenslander accused the international agency of making the call from the comfort of an office in Europe, a claim The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization […]
TravelTelegraph

The best ways to experience Australia’s most awesome reefs

There are few places on Earth where life under the water is as thrilling and extraordinary as it is on land. Australia is a world-beater in this regard with seas teeming with beauty. It is, of course, home to one of the greatest natural wonders in the world, the Great Barrier Reef, but also a whole host of other vibrant reefs including the extraordinary coral wonderland Ningaloo – and there are so many different ways to enjoy them on a future trip Down Under.
AustraliaPosted by
TheConversationAU

Is Australia really doing enough for the Great Barrier Reef? Why criticisms of UNESCO’s 'in danger' recommendation don’t stack up

In case you missed it, last week the World Heritage Centre of UNESCO revealed its draft decision to list the Great Barrier Reef as “in danger” — a decision that appeared to shock the Australian government. In an opinion piece published yesterday in The Australian newspaper, Environment Minister Sussan Ley acknowledged climate change is the biggest threat to the Great Barrier Reef, and that it “has been through a few rough years”. She has also suggested, however, UNESCO’s draft in-danger decision is a surprise and was politically motivated. Neither of these claims is credible. So let’s look at Australia’s reaction...
ScienceEurekAlert

Leading scientists praise UNESCO's draft decision on the Great Barrier Reef

Five world-renowned scientists have signed a letter to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay to "thank UNESCO for its leadership in recognising the threat of climate change to the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage property." Professor Terry Hughes, Professor Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, Dr Sylvia Earle, Professor Johan Rockström and Professor Andréa Grottoli sent...
POTUSThe Guardian

Australia ranks last for climate action among UN member countries

Australia has been ranked last for climate action out of nearly 200 countries in a report assessing progress towards global sustainable development goals. The Sustainable Development Report 2021, first reported by Renew Economy, scored Australia last out of 193 United Nations member countries for action taken to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.
HealthVoice of America

Researchers Fear Pandemic Inflicting War-Like Mental Health Damage in Australia

SYDNEY - Experts say coronavirus lockdowns anywhere in the world can trigger stress, irritability, fear and fatigue. There can be a disconnection from extended family and friends, causing loneliness. Uncertainty is another corrosive factor. In Australia, mental health charities estimated that about a third of people in Melbourne suffered some...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Great Barrier Reef's decline should be a wake-up call

Last week, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) issued a draft decision recommending that the Great Barrier Reef be placed on the List of World Heritage in Danger. Sadly, this should not be a surprise. Scientific evidence clearly shows that the reef, which is the largest living structure and continuous coral reef system on Earth, is in danger.
AgricultureBBC

Australia mice plague: How farmers are fighting back

There's a debate in Australia about how to deal with a huge plague of mice across the east of the country. Poison? Regulator says no. Snakes? That could create another problem. So what then? Steve Evans of The Canberra Times goes in search of answers. A friend of mine still...
AnimalsInternational Business Times

Finland Rallies To Save One Of World's Most Endangered Seals

The serene, icy waters of Finland's Lake Saimaa are a boon to fishermen and tourists, but their presence also threatens one of the world's rarest and most endangered seals. Despite seeing numbers recover in recent decades, the Saimaa ringed seal still faces extinction amid climate change and die-hard fishing habits.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...
EuropeTimes Daily

Great Brexit sausage fight goes into freezer for 3 months

BRUSSELS (AP) — The great Brexit sausage fight is going into the freezer for the next three months. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy