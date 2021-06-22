Cancel
In times of crises, Lebanon's old must fend for themselves

 16 days ago

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's elderly are suffering. With virtually no national welfare system, they are left to fend for themselves amid their country's economic turmoil. In their prime years, they survived 15 years of civil war that started in 1975 and bouts of instability. Now, in their old age, many have been thrown into poverty by one of the world’s worst financial crises in the past 150 years. Lebanon has the greatest number of elderly in the Middle East — 10% of the population of 6 million is over 65. Around 80% of the population above the age of 65 have no retirement benefits or health care coverage.

PBS NewsHour

Afghan militias forced to fight Taliban blame America’s ‘abandonment’

Jane is a Beirut-based special correspondent for the NewsHour, reporting from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. Reporting highlights include front-line dispatches from the war against ISIS in Iraq, an up-close look at Houthi-controlled Yemen, and reports on the war and famine in South Sudan. Areas of particular interest are the ongoing cold war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, Islamist groups around the world, and US foreign policy.

