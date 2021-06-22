Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Kim's sister slams US, dismisses chance for talks to resume

wcn247.com
 16 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has dismissed prospects for early resumption of diplomacy with the United States, saying the U.S. expectations for talks would “plunge them into a greater disappointment.” Kim Yo Jong made the comments after U.S. National Security adviser Jake Sullivan described as “interesting signals” Kim Jong Un’s recent statement that North Korea will be ready for both dialogue and confrontation, but more for confrontation. On Monday, the top U.S. envoy on North Korea affairs said on a visit to Seoul that he hoped to see a positive reaction from the North soon on U.S. offers for talks.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Kim Yo Jong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seoul#Ap#North Korean#U S National Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
HealthPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Seoul spy agency: No sign NKorean leader has been vaccinated

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — There is no sign that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been inoculated against the coronavirus and his country hasn't received any foreign vaccines, South Korea's spy agency said Thursday. The National Intelligence Service told lawmakers in a closed-door briefing that it hasn’t...
WorldNewsweek

North Korea Refusing Entrance to Chinese Diplomats, Building Guard Posts Along Border

North Korea is barring Chinese diplomats from entering the country and building guard posts and concrete structures along its shared border with China to block any illegal crossings, according to South Korea's spy agency. The National Intelligence Agency privately briefed South Korean lawmakers Thursday on North Korea's efforts to stop Chinese entry into the country, the Associated Press reported.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. envoy on North Korea speaks with Chinese counterpart

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The United States' top envoy for North Korea spoke with his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday, a State Department spokesman said, after Pyongyang's repeated rejection of the Biden administration's attempts to establish dialogue. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said earlier its special representative on the Korean...
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un publicly blames senior officials for COVID-19 failures

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un blamed senior ruling party officials for their failures in stopping the spread of COVID-19, days after local sources told RFA that authorities had closed all schools nationwide until the end of the year, despite claims that the country remains completely virus-free.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Russia pledges COVID-19 vaccines for North Korea

July 7 (UPI) -- Russia said it would donate COVID-19 vaccines and medical equipment to "neighbor" North Korea, while dismissing speculation the Kim Jong Un regime was experiencing a surge of cases. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters Wednesday that Moscow is in talks with Pyongyang and a supply...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

North Korea reports 'grave incident' related to COVID-19

North Korea's leader says a "grave incident" related to COVID-19 is putting the safety of its citizens at risk. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly lashed out at officials during a politburo meeting of the Workers' Party on Tuesday, South Korean-based news agency Yonhap reported, citing North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How bad is the pandemic in North Korea?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — After saying for months that it kept the coronavirus at bay, North Korea on Wednesday came closest to admitting that its anti-virus campaign has been less than perfect. Kim Jong Un’s mention of a “great crisis” created by a “crucial” failure in national pandemic measures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy