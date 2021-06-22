Cancel
Foreign Policy

Hong Kong leader says US 'beautifying' security offenses

By ZEN SOO - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 16 days ago

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's leader says foreign governments are “beautifying” acts that endanger national security when they criticize the recent crackdown on a pro-democracy newspaper in the semiautonomous Chinese territory. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s comments Tuesday come as some countries including the U.S. condemn the arrest of editors and executives at Apple Daily and the freezing of its assets as the latest examples of eroding freedoms in the former British colony. Those arrested at the newspaper have been accused of breaching sweeping security legislation imposed by Beijing last year by colluding with foreign countries to endanger national security.

www.wcn247.com
Carrie Lam
Hong Kong
Beijing, CN
China
