Stocks

Asian shares mixed after rebound on Wall Street

 16 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have mostly rebounded from their retreat a day earlier, tracking a recovery on Wall Street. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and Shanghai but fell in Hong Kong. On Monday, Wall Street clawed back most of its losses from last week. The initial jolt from the Federal Reserve’s reminder that it will eventually offer less help for markets appears to have passed. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says inflation has accelerated because the economy is growing at a healthy clip. In written testimony to be delivered at a congressional oversight hearing Tuesday, Powell reiterated his view that inflation’s recent jump to a 13-year high will prove temporary.

