Sonic Joins Minecraft As DLC With Zones and Supersonic Gameplay

noobfeed.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinecraft has collaborated with huge IPs and now SEGA's Sonic the Hedgehog has joined the mix. Celebrating Sonic's 30th birthday with officially as Minecraft DLC. The DLC won't just include skins but entire gameplay mechanics and levels from Sonic. Sonic the Hedgehog races into Minecraft at supersonic speeds! Sprint, roll,...

www.noobfeed.com
Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic Games, Gameplay, Sega, Minecraft Dlc
