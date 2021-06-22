Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) appoints Matthew Stevenson as President
Blue Bird Corporation ("Blue Bird" or "Company") (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, announced today that it has appointed Matthew Stevenson as President of the Company, effective July 1, 2021. Mr. Stevenson is expected to succeed Philip Horlock as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), who has elected to retire from the Company, no later than November 1, 2021.www.streetinsider.com