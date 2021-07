Amazon has apologised to a fishmonger for demanding he stop using the term “Prime Day”.Lawyers acting for the online retail giant contacted Robin Moxon, who runs four stores in London, over his advertisements for top quality fresh fish.They claimed that shoppers could mistake references on his website to “Prime Day Boat Fish” for the US-based firm’s two-day event offering deals to its members.Mr Moxon had to explain that the term had been used by fish sellers long before Amazon was founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 - and accused the firm of being “heavy handed and offensive”.“I basically said to...