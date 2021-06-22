Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Announces Janssen Receives EU Marketing Authorizations for DARZALE

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson two marketing authorizations for the subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab, known as DARZALEXÂ® SC in the European Union. The first authorization is for the use of DARZALEXÂ® SC in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone (VCd) for the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed systemic light-chain (AL) amyloidosis. The approval makes the DARZALEXÂ® SC based regimen the first approved therapy for AL amyloidosis in Europe. The second authorization is for the use of DARZALEXÂ® SC in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (D-Pd) for the treatment of adults with multiple myeloma (MM) who have received one prior therapy containing a proteasome inhibitor and lenalidomide and were lenalidomide refractory, or who have received at least two prior therapies that included lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor, and have demonstrated disease progression on or after the last therapy.