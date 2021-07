Discount grocer Save A Lot is aiming to update its overall image — logo, stores and marketing — to reflect a more contemporary brand. As part of the new initiative, the company plans to accelerate investment in its stores. It is working with its independent license owners to remodel a third of its fleet in 2021, with plans to remodel all 1,000 stores by 2024. The new store design features a modern evolution of the brand inspired by customer and employee feedback. Customers will find a lighter, brighter and easier-to-shop footprint that includes new décor and an enhanced shopping environment. Each neighborhood store will feature a strong assortment of regional products, including a variety of localized product brands.