The 4th Saturday Art Walk block pARTy at the Pinellas Arts Village is gearing up for an extra special event on Saturday June 26th - Pride at the Village from 2 to 10 pm! Lots of vendors are already signed up, food trucks, live entertainment, contests, giveaways and (as always) pet friendly so make sure to attend and to celebrate the diversity that we are fortunate to have in the Tampa Bay area! Come on out and enjoy this incredible event!