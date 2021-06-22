Chelan County Superior Court Receives $65K E-Filing System Upgrade
Chelan County Superior Court clerk is receiving an upgrade for its e-filing system after commissioners approved a budget request Monday. According to Commissioner Kevin Overbay, the prompt for an upgrade surfaced after a surge of folks, especially in the midst of COVID, opting to do filing with the courts electronically. The upgrade will cost $65,000 with the goal to make the filing system both easier for users and clerk’s office to process court filings.www.kpq.com