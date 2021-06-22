6 complete-game shutouts: Cliff Lee’s single-season feat that may never be matched again
Looking back from a time when starting pitchers just don't finish what they start like they once did, a season like Cliff Lee's 2011 seems all the more incredible. For better or worse, pitchers simply do not last as long into games as they used to. The idea of a pitcher tossing even six complete games in a season sounds like a stretch nowadays, considering no one has reached that benchmark since Chris Sale in 2016.