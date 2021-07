A new retailer survey indicates that successful retailers are focusing on digital channel sales, but may not be staying current with their technology. The RSR Research survey, “Retail eCommerce In Context: The Next Iteration,” indicates that that one-third of respondents obtained more than 30% of their annual revenue in 2020 from digital channel sales. This figure includes 13% who generated 13% of their annual revenue, 41-50% who received 8% of their annual revenue, and 12% who obtained more than 50% of their annual revenue from digital channel sales.