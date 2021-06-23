Cancel
Public Health

Swedish IT provider says COVID-19 test database breached

STOCKHOLM, June 22 (Reuters) - A Swedish information technology firm said on Tuesday a database containing patient data, including COVID-19 test results, had been breached but it was unclear if any contents had leaked.

InfoSolutions said in a statement that it had identified a breach last week but it had since "identified and solved what made the intrusion possible.

"It cannot be ruled out that personal data has been read, but InfoSolutions considers the risk to be very low," it said, adding that no information had been lost or altered.

The firm provides digital journals, including test results, for 15 of Sweden's 21 regions on behalf of the Public Health Agency, which has twice shut the database in recent months and reported suspected breaches to the police.

