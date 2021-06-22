What People Need to Know About Eczema Discomfort

Eczema (atopic dermatitis) is a chronic skin condition with symptoms like severe itching, dry skin and rashes. People often only see the “visible” side of life with eczema, but eczema can be an uncomfortable condition that’s more than skin deep. Because the inflammation that causes eczema can happen underneath the top layers of your skin, many day-to-day discomforts that people with eczema experience may go unnoticed by others who don’t live with the condition. From being hyper-aware of the back of every bottle of soap or product that might touch your skin to the chronic battle of ignoring your need to itch to find a moment of relief, eczema discomfort can be exhausting.