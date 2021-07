How many times have you looked back at your life and reflected, “If I’d only known what this was really like I’d have done it sooner, or not at all.” Gen X and older really didn’t have many opportunities, but the younger generations have the chance to learn skills and explore potential careers while still in high school. Central La. Career and Technical College (CLTCC) and Natchitoches Parish School Board (NPSB) have collaborated over the last several years to provide a free summer camp for students interested in welding, cosmetology and entrepreneurship.