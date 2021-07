NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- SportsGrid, the nation's first and only 24-hour streaming video network, has selected Wildmoka's Digital Media Factory to optimize SportsGrid's STS video content production and distribution network. Wildmoka's proprietary artificial intelligence technology platform streamlines the ingestion, creation, and editing workflow to distribute the content rapidly and efficiently across the STS digital publisher network. STS provides digital publishers with an easy to integrate comprehensive sports gaming content solution. The STS cloud based hosted solution curates sports betting sections featuring coverage of professional football, basketball, baseball, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, and more. STS syndicates to publishers a minimum of 300 video assets per week and delivers over 600 written articles every month across its publisher network.