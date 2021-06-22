Uncommitted Spotlight: Ashton Johnson

Scouting Report: Medium frame and solidly built ‘22 LHP with a simple, clean delivery. A classic north/south approach and steps back at a 45 degree angle and gathers with a compact flexible NWU high kick and coils well up top and breaks his hands over the rubber. He lands on his toe and slightly closes with the toe on foot strike. The arm is a medium to full circle arc with a HTQ arm stroke and gets enough ext. out front, yet is somewhat upright. Gets his FB 80-82 for K’s and works effectively down the mound. The CB 70-72 has some late break with full depth at times. The CH also 70-72 is ideal with another foot added to the FB. Throws K’s with all 3 and has had success pitching for Mountain West and the Mets Scout Team ‘22 in AZ in the fall. Johnson dominated his high school season with an 0.60 ERA, 121 strikeouts, and 2 no-hitters. Was PBR player of the week on three separate occasions. Johnson's combination of skills and success should make him an intriguing arm for schools.