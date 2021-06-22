Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wilder Blue Made Our Day, Dropped Two Surprise Songs

By Buddy Logan
Lone Star 1280
Lone Star 1280
 17 days ago
What happens when one of Texas Music’s most diligent and talented workers gets a few of his talented friends together? In this case it's The Wilder Blue. Well, originally it was Hill Country, but it is now The Wilder Blue. For over a decade Zane Williams has been one of...

Lone Star 1280

Lone Star 1280

Abilene, TX
Lonestar 1280 plays the best music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Texas and Red Dirt country, 24/7. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

