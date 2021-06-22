Cancel
Report finds U.S. Interstate system needs to be reconstructed, modernized

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Interstate Highway System will need to be rebuilt and expanded to meet the nation’s growing transportation needs, according to a report released today by TRIP—a national transportation research nonprofit. As the system reaches 65 years old, it is congested, carries significant levels of travel—particularly by large trucks—and lacks...

Trafficthebossmagazine.com

Interstates Badly In Need of Upgrades

Infrastructure bill could bring needed investment It’s not really news to the truckers who have driven thousands of miles or the commuters who have spent hours upon hours sitting in... Infrastructure bill could bring needed investment. It’s not really news to the truckers who have driven thousands of miles or...
Trafficfreightwaves.com

Viewpoint: The interstate system turns 65 — it’s time to modernize it

This commentary was written by Dave Kearby, executive director at TRIP. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. As the U.S. interstate highway system reaches 65 years old on Tuesday, it is congested, carries significant...
Trafficconstructforstl.org

At 65, Interstate System Needs Rebuild, Double Current Funding

From Equipment World: The U.S. Interstate System faces a persistent and growing backlog of reconstruction needs that funding has failed to keep up with for years, according to a new report. The report by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, calls for more than doubling the annual federal allotment for...
PoliticsCNBC

U.S. regulators require crash reporting of vehicles with advanced safety systems

U.S. safety regulators on Tuesday issued an order requiring automakers and operators of vehicles equipped with advanced driver assistance or automated driving systems to immediately report crashes. The new order comes amid increased scrutiny of such systems, especially Tesla Autopilot system. U.S. safety regulators on Tuesday issued an order requiring...
Trafficdakotanewsnow.com

U.S. DOT proposes $61.6M grant to fund I-90 reconstruction in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is proposing to award a $61.6 million grant to South Dakota to rebuild a portion of I-90. The Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) would be used to reconstruct approximately 28 miles of I-90 in McCook and Minnehaha Counties. The project will remove and replace the existing surface on the I-90 eastbound lanes and westbound lanes. It will also rebuild nine “functionally obsolete and structurally deficient structures” and add truck parking spaces at the westbound and eastbound rest areas.
TrafficDevils Lake Daily Journal

U.S. Department of Transportation Proposes $16.8 Million in Grant Funding for the US-52 Rural Freight Passing Lanes Project for North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA –As North Dakota continues to improve its economy and infrastructure, U.S. Department of Transportation announced its proposal to award the North Dakota Department of Transportation a $16.8 Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) discretionary grant to construct passing and turning lanes, which will improve safety and reduce travel times.
Politicsredlakenationnews.com

2021 Ponemah Water System Report

We are pleased to present this year's Annual Water Quality Report (Consumer Confidence Report) as required by the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA). This report is designed to provide details about where your water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to standards set by regulatory agencies. This report is a snapshot of last year's water quality. We are committed to providing you with information because informed customers are our best allies.
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

Momentum Builds as House Passes Critical Funding for National Park Roads, Bridges and Transportation Systems, NPCA Reports

July 6, 2021 - Washington, DC – Last Thursday, the United States House of Representatives passed the Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation (INVEST) in America Act, by a vote of 221-201, that includes nearly $2 billion in dedicated funding to repair national park roads, bridges and transportation systems. The INVEST in America Act would authorize federal highway, transit, and rail programs with bold efforts to reduce harmful air pollution. It also supports strengthening our nation’s transportation infrastructure, including in our national parks, to be more resilient to climate change. Additionally, this bill outlines significant investments in our nation’s water infrastructure and invests in common-sense solutions that would reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions, protecting motorists and ensuring long-term health of national park wildlife.
Arizona Stateroadsbridges.com

Arizona DOT five-year construction program approved by transportation board

Four traffic corridors will be expanded and improved under the Arizona Department of Transportation’s (ADOT) five-year construction program recently approved by the State Transportation Board. The 2022-2026 five-year program, which also includes more than $1 billion in pavement preservation projects, will fund several projects to widen highways and improve safety...
Idaho Statekmvt

Idaho travel infrastructure in need of modernization

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As Idaho continues to grow, the demand for updating the roads we travel on continues to increase. According to a study done by Trip, a National Transportation Research nonprofit, Idaho saw the 8th highest vehicle miles traveled increase from 2000 to 2019. While this means good news for Idaho’s economy, the infrastructure being used to support the economy is wearing down.
Technologyroadsbridges.com

The dawn of robotic inspection services for infrastructure safety

Routine, in-depth inspections of bridges and infrastructure are pertinent to assessing the life span of an asset and maintaining public safety for those who use them every day. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, there are over 617,000 bridges across the country, 42% of which are 50 years...

