Report finds U.S. Interstate system needs to be reconstructed, modernized

July 6, 2021 - Washington, DC – Last Thursday, the United States House of Representatives passed the Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation (INVEST) in America Act, by a vote of 221-201, that includes nearly $2 billion in dedicated funding to repair national park roads, bridges and transportation systems. The INVEST in America Act would authorize federal highway, transit, and rail programs with bold efforts to reduce harmful air pollution. It also supports strengthening our nation’s transportation infrastructure, including in our national parks, to be more resilient to climate change. Additionally, this bill outlines significant investments in our nation’s water infrastructure and invests in common-sense solutions that would reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions, protecting motorists and ensuring long-term health of national park wildlife.