National Park Tour Guide
Obsidian Expeditions (formerly Obsidian Cliff Tours) is looking for safe, professional, and conscientious Tour Guides with outgoing and authentic personalities for the 2021 summer season. Based in Jackson Hole, you will lead customers on guided tours to some of the most iconic historic and scenic places in both Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks. You will provide educational and fun tours helping to bring the National Park experience to life! Join a great team of professionals who love what they do, love the product, and love working for a company that CREATES LIFELONG MEMORIES!jobs.buckrail.com