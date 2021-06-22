National Park Tour Guide

July is National Parks and Recreation Month. The Atlantic Parks and Recreation have put together a calendar of events with some options to help celebrate it. "We encourage everyone to get out and enjoy what the Atlantic Parks and Recreation have to offer," said Atlantic Park and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen. "Whether it is on the calendar or your own preference, we hope you enjoy the great outdoors. We have a number of recreational equipment options available, free of charge to the you, to be checked out. We encourage you to follow us on Facebook as each day we will put out a post with information on that day’s activity. As you are out there enjoying the parks, take pictures and use #ourparkandrecstory and #atlanticparksandrec. The first hashtag is the national one for the month and the second one is ours for our department. Let’s show the nation what Atlantic has to offer."