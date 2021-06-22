Cancel
Cancer

Takeda reports promising results for potential lung cancer treatment

By Jenni Spinner
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pharmaceutical company reports favorable results in a recent study exploring mobocertinib in treating certain non-small cell lung cancer patients. In findings presented at the recent American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, Takeda presented results of recent Phase I/II research exploring the viability of using mobocertinib in treating certain non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. Minal Mehta, senior medical director/global clinical lead for mobocertinib with Takeda, spoke with Outsourcing-Pharma about the findings, and what they might mean for NSCLC patients.

#Lung Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Research#American Cancer Society#Asco#Nsclc#Egfr#Exon20#New Drug Application#Nda#Fda#Wclc
Spain
Japan
Germany
China
Cancer
