Takeda reports promising results for potential lung cancer treatment
The pharmaceutical company reports favorable results in a recent study exploring mobocertinib in treating certain non-small cell lung cancer patients. In findings presented at the recent American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, Takeda presented results of recent Phase I/II research exploring the viability of using mobocertinib in treating certain non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. Minal Mehta, senior medical director/global clinical lead for mobocertinib with Takeda, spoke with Outsourcing-Pharma about the findings, and what they might mean for NSCLC patients.www.outsourcing-pharma.com