Market Street Hosts 4th Of July Parade and Live Music
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Market Street is the best place to celebrate our nation’s birthday. This year the celebration happens on Saturday, July 3 beginning at 9:00 am. Market Street will host the popular 45h Annual South Montgomery County 4th of July Parade - a patriotic tradition featuring marching bands, parade floats and local dignitaries. Additionally, the shopping and entertainment destination will host a live performance from the Adrian Michael Band Saturday, July 3rd from 5:00 – 7:00 pm.www.woodlandsonline.com