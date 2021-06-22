Cancel
The Woodlands, TX

Market Street Hosts 4th Of July Parade and Live Music

By Alicia Whitley
Woodlands Online& LLC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX -- Market Street is the best place to celebrate our nation’s birthday. This year the celebration happens on Saturday, July 3 beginning at 9:00 am. Market Street will host the popular 45h Annual South Montgomery County 4th of July Parade - a patriotic tradition featuring marching bands, parade floats and local dignitaries. Additionally, the shopping and entertainment destination will host a live performance from the Adrian Michael Band Saturday, July 3rd from 5:00 – 7:00 pm.

