Purdue Launches Brand Development Program

By Ken Hartman
clintoncountydailynews.com
 17 days ago

Inside INdiana Business is reporting that Purdue University Athletics is launching a program designed to give student-athletes the resources they need to develop and grow their own personal brands. The department is partnering with the Krannert School of Management and Alabama-based INFLCR Inc. to create EMPOWER, which the university says will bring all of its student-athlete development programs under one umbrella. Purdue Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski says it is important that student-athletes are educated as Name, Image and Likeness become a reality.

clintoncountydailynews.com
