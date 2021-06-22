Purdue Launches Brand Development Program

Inside INdiana Business is reporting that Purdue University Athletics is launching a program designed to give student-athletes the resources they need to develop and grow their own personal brands. The department is partnering with the Krannert School of Management and Alabama-based INFLCR Inc. to create EMPOWER, which the university says will bring all of its student-athlete development programs under one umbrella. Purdue Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski says it is important that student-athletes are educated as Name, Image and Likeness become a reality.