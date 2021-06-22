David E. Evans

March 2, 1929 - June 17, 2021. Milton, WI - From the Hebrew Dawid, the name David means "beloved." We now honor the memory of our beloved David Emlyn Evans, husband of Janice, who left us on June 17, 2021, at his Milton, Wisconsin, home after recent declining health. Since 1965, Dave and Jan have also resided at their memory-filled, summer lake cottage in Boulder Junction. Dave and Jan have four surviving children: Todd, Kent, Ellen (Schimenz), and Diane (Kassien). A son of Welsh immigrants, William and Nan Evans, Dave was born in Racine on March 2, 1929. Dave was a high-honors student and accomplished athlete at Racine Park High School, where he graduated in 1947. Dave is also survived by eleven outstanding grandchildren whom he adored: Kent's and Andrea's Ryan, Joel, and Theresa (Cody); Ellen's and Matt's John, David (Brianne), Zachary, Jacob, Craig, and Mattie; and Diane's Jared and Janelle. They have one great grandchild, Liam, son of David and Brianne. Dave and family have thoroughly enjoyed the company of their extended families and so many dear friends over the years, especially while up at the lake during the summers.