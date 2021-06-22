June 5, 1946 - June 18, 2021. Beloit, WI - Terry Gorton age 75 of Beloit died Friday June 18, 2021 in his home, after his 20 year battle with cancer. He was born June 5, 1946 to the late Edward and Gertrude (Bollwahn) Gorton in Janesville, WI. Terry attended Janesville Craig High School, class of 1964 then enlisting in the Navy that same year. Most of his service was spent in Vietnam until his honorable discharge. Terry married Marlene Minor on June 22, 1968 at Sun Valley Presbyterian Church. He worked for Beloit Corp for 28 years as an Erector at Research and Development. Terry was never afraid of a hard days work and had many other occupations over the years. He was a member of the VA, and eager to donate to any Veterans organizations that he could. He really enjoyed riding his Harley, and spending time with family. He never hesitated to help someone in need. He will be remembered as a proud patriot a proud father, grandfather who always tried to make you feel loved with a hug, a kiss, or a firm handshake.