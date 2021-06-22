Cancel
Janesville, WI

Rhonda (Worm) "Morningstar" Arndt-Ledman

Janesville Gazette
 16 days ago

October 22, 1956 - June 17, 2021JANESVILLE, WI - Rhonda F. Ledman, 64, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021. She was born October 22, 1956 in Marinette, WI, to Ginger Worm and the late Gary Worm, Sr. Rhonda loved empowering others through her classes as a teacher, psychic, and spiritual counselor. She was a natural born healer that enjoyed sharing her talents with the world by tarot reading, light work and intuition. Her greatest love, though, was being wherever her grandchildren were and spending time with all her family.

www.gazettextra.com
Janesville, WI
Wisconsin State
Marinette, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Janesville, WI
Obituaries
