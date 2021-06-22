Evansville, WI - On June 15th, 2021, Megan Marie Abey (29) gained her wings to fly with her guardian angels. Megan was born on October 14th, 1991 in Madison WI to John and Kerri. She graduated from Stoughton High School in 2010 and was later certified as a Nursing Assistant. As a child, Megan was often found doing her own thing at the top of the silo taunting her parents with a red popsicle in hand. As Megan grew, so did her free spirited personality and her role as a protector of her younger siblings. This set her path to become the wonderful mother that she was. She was blessed with three beautiful children Gavin Micheal (11), Tatem John (7), and Elliana Rae (1). Megan's children were her world and she loved everything about being their mother.