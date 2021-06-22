Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, WI

Megan Marie Abey

Janesville Gazette
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvansville, WI - On June 15th, 2021, Megan Marie Abey (29) gained her wings to fly with her guardian angels. Megan was born on October 14th, 1991 in Madison WI to John and Kerri. She graduated from Stoughton High School in 2010 and was later certified as a Nursing Assistant. As a child, Megan was often found doing her own thing at the top of the silo taunting her parents with a red popsicle in hand. As Megan grew, so did her free spirited personality and her role as a protector of her younger siblings. This set her path to become the wonderful mother that she was. She was blessed with three beautiful children Gavin Micheal (11), Tatem John (7), and Elliana Rae (1). Megan's children were her world and she loved everything about being their mother.

www.gazettextra.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Evansville, WI
Obituaries
City
Madison, WI
State
Florida State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Evansville, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Stoughton High School#Wardhurtley Com#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in Washington D.C.

A local appeals court in Washington, D.C. suspended Rudy Giuliani’s authority to practice law in the city on Wednesday. This move comes a month after a New York appellate court suspended Giuliani's law license for making "demonstrably false and misleading" statements about last year's election while serving as former President Donald Trump's attorney.
California StatePosted by
Fox News

Grizzly bear pulls California woman out of tent in Montana, kills her

A grizzly bear pulled a woman from her tent in the middle of the night Tuesday in Montana and killed her, according to wildlife officials. The victim, Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico, California, was on a long-distance bicycling trip when she was attacked in the western Montana community of Ovando, about 60 miles northwest of Helena. She was killed around 3:30 a.m. before fellow campers in an adjacent tent were able to use bear spray to ward off the estimated 400-pound animal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy