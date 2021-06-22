Janesville, WI - Coralie "Lee" Kessler passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. Coralie was born in Laona, (Forest County) WI on September 18, 1938. Her parents were James J. and Helen (Colson) McBride. She graduated from Milton Union High School. On July 27, 1957 she was married to Arnold "Arnie" Kessler at St. Mary Catholic Church in Janesville, WI and was blessed with two children: Carmen Marie (Jim) Shickles of Janesville and Daniel James (Jennifer) Kessler of Janesville; and three beautiful grandchildren: Eric Broten, and Addison and Kaitlyn Kessler. The joy in her life was to have family get-togethers as often as possible. In addition, Arnie and Lee became sponsors and provided U.S. citizenship assistance for the wonderful Amendi family from Macedonia. They treated Arnie and Lee like their own family. While Arnie served 23 years in the United States Army, Lee traveled to many military facilities in Kansas, Georgia, Missouri, Virginia, South Carolina and Germany. She worked for the U.S. Government for 12 years, including the Defense Intelligence Agency at the Pentagon. After returning to Wisconsin, Lee became the MLS Administrator and CEO of the Rock-Green REALTORS Association for 34 years. She attended meetings at the State and National level in the U.S. and Canada to assist members in being updated and aware of changes to the REALTORS Code of Ethics. Lee will be remembered for her love of family, friends, singing, dancing, floral arranging, cooking, baking, decorating cakes, and nature. Flowers, birds and butterflies were an inspiration to her. She was a Green Bay Packer backer and Wisconsin Badger fan. Lee enjoyed singing with the River Cities Sweet Adeline's for many years, performing and competing in chorus and quartet. She enjoyed music and especially Gospel music and male and female quartets. She was a volunteer of the American Red Cross in Germany and a member of the Janesville Home and Garden Club, where she enjoyed participating in events to raise donations for many of the less fortunate.