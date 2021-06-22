Cancel
Accidents

Report Shows Child Drownings Remain High—Water Safety Is Key

By Editorial Process
verywellfamily.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent report notes that both fatal and non-fatal incidents of child drownings remain high, with most fatalities happening to children under 5. Most of those drownings are attributed to an adult losing track of the child’s location. Water safety instruction and swim lessons are key measures for a safe,...

www.verywellfamily.com
Public SafetyPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Child drowning risk continues to increase, new report warns

NEW YORK — Child drownings are on the rise, according to a new report, and experts warn that the pandemic has also put kids at an increased drowning risk this year. "It was really hard for people to access swimming lessons last year," Dr. Ben Hoffman, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Injury, Violence and Poison Prevention, told ABC News' Good Morning America. "And from what I understand this year, it still remains challenging, because things have booked up pretty early."
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Child drowns during family gathering at Tulsa park

TULSA, Okla. — A two-year-old girl drowned in a pond during a family gathering at a Tulsa park Friday night, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office responded to the drowning call at O’Brein park. The girl died after she was pulled from a pond, the sheriff’s...
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Children’s of Alabama seeing more child drownings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama is seeing an increase in child drownings. Pediatric Emergency Medicine Dr. Alicia Webb said they normally see child drownings during summer months, but they saw less during the pandemic with more people inside. She said now that people can safely gather, drownings are spiking back up again.
Cowlitz County, WALongview Daily News

Child immunization rate remains high in Cowlitz County amid nationwide drop in routine inoculations

Cowlitz County appears to be bucking a nationwide trend of children falling behind on routine immunizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to local pediatricians and school districts. Routine childhood vaccine administration for non-COVID inoculations across the country decreased from March to May 2020, according to a Centers for Disease Control...
Merced County, CAKMPH.com

Child drowns in the Merced River

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says that a child has drowned in the Merced River on Saturday afternoon. The child was swimming in the Merced River near Hagaman Park when they disappeared under the water. Around 4:30 pm, the child's body was pulled from the river and civilians attempted to...
Junction City, ORkezi.com

Man likely drowned trying to rescue child at reservoir

FERN RIDGE, Ore. – The man who went missing at Fern Ridge Reservoir on Monday is presumed to have drowned. Kevin Carlile, 38, of Junction City, was boating with his wife and two children early Monday afternoon when one of the children ended up in the water without a life jacket. Carlile and his wife jumped into the water to help the child, but high winds and rough water made it difficult for them to get back into the boat. Carlile’s wife and the two children were eventually able to make it to shore safely.
Oregon State610KONA

Oregon Child Drowns

The body of a 10-year-old girl has been recovered in about 10-feet of water in the Columbia River. According to the Hood River Sheriffs Office, the girl accidentally fell off an inflatable raft and drowned…she was not wearing a life jacket.
Racine, WIfox47.com

Dive team shares tips about water safety after recent drownings

RACINE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Safety is the main priority when anyone is heading out into the water. The Racine County dive team shared important information at North Beach on Saturday, June 26. The goal is to teach people what to do if they’re in a dangerous situation. “There are wave...
EnvironmentIsland Packet Online

Child saved from water as rip currents remain risk on NC coast ahead of holiday weekend

At least one child was rescued from the waters off North Carolina as rip currents continue to pose a risk for swimmers ahead of the holiday weekend. Oak Island Water Rescue said it responded to a beach at about noon Thursday after receiving reports that a child was pulled from the water and onto the sand. It turns out, beachgoers had saved one or more children from a rip current, the rescue group wrote in a Facebook post.
Beaumont, TXfox4beaumont.com

City of Beaumont 2020 water quality report shows no violations

BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont has released its water quality for 2020 and says the report shows no violations of any EPA standards. City of Beaumont - Once again, we are pleased to present our annual water quality report covering all testing performed between January 1 and December 31, 2020. As in years past, we have dedicated ourselves to producing drinking water that meets all state and federal standards. We continually strive to adopt new methods for delivering the best-quality drinking water to you. To that end, we remain vigilant in meeting the challenges of new regulations, source water protection, water conservation, and community outreach and education, while continuing to serve the needs of all our water users. Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to serve you and your family.
Politicshometownsource.com

DNR stresses water safety

In addition, a higher-than-average number of people have drowned at places like beaches and swimming pools. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are reminding everyone who’s around the water to make safety their first priority. The people who’ve drowned so far this season span the age, gender and...
PoliticsWharton Journal Spectator

Child drownings continue to climb statewide

Water is a great way to beat the heat, but summer is also when children are most likely to drown, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS). With the Fourth of July having passed and the summer still ahead of us, keeping children safe, especially from drowning, should be at the top of everyone's list, the DFPS said. The state agency urges parents to create a plan that would mandate their children to be supervised when they are around any body of water, inside or outside the home.
Politicskpq.com

Inslee Warns of Cold Water Drowning

Governor Jay Inslee warned Washingtonians Thursday about the dangers of cold water after several recent drownings around the state. Inslee said that cool lake is especially dangers on these very hot days. “I hope people realize that that water is beautiful and blue but it’s still cold and it’s a...
mckinneyonline.com

Open water safety tips

Know the water conditions. Open water safety plans should always include an adult Water Watcher around the water. Water conditions in lakes and oceans can vary on a daily basis. From clear to murky and calm to rough waters, it’s important to know the condition of the water before getting in.

