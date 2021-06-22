Report Shows Child Drownings Remain High—Water Safety Is Key

BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont has released its water quality for 2020 and says the report shows no violations of any EPA standards. City of Beaumont - Once again, we are pleased to present our annual water quality report covering all testing performed between January 1 and December 31, 2020. As in years past, we have dedicated ourselves to producing drinking water that meets all state and federal standards. We continually strive to adopt new methods for delivering the best-quality drinking water to you. To that end, we remain vigilant in meeting the challenges of new regulations, source water protection, water conservation, and community outreach and education, while continuing to serve the needs of all our water users. Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to serve you and your family.