Kwame Patterson discusses the exciting "challenge" in taking on the role of "Adult David" in 'David Makes Man'
Kwame Patterson has found the perfect role to show his range as an actor in the Peabody Award-winning original OWN series David Makes Man. In the second season, Patterson steps into the shoes of an adult David, a now successful businessman in his thirties. Patterson, who is known for featured roles on The Wire and more recently Snowfall, says getting the opportunity to play such a complex and "vulnerable" character was extremely fulfilling.www.wbal.com