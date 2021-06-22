Kwame Patterson discusses the exciting "challenge" in taking on the role of "Adult David" in 'David Makes Man'

Fans of the original Mod Squad will likely remember Linc Hayes actor Clarence Williams III, and whether a person watched the actor’s career rise or not, might admit that it’s hard to forget this man. Clarence passed away recently at the age of 81 from colon cancer, and like always, Hollywood has lost one of its most talented individuals. One can easily say that Clarence lived a long and prosperous life and managed to entertain a great number of people in the process, especially given that his style of acting was greatly appreciated and inspirational in its own way. The manner in which he took on certain roles was interesting, and the presence he brought to the big and small screen was always welcome. His style of acting was definitely intense, but one thing about Clarence is that he could be entirely dramatic and extremely forceful in his own way, or he could be comical and loose enough to flow with a role if he had to be.