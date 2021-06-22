Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Kwame Patterson discusses the exciting "challenge" in taking on the role of "Adult David" in 'David Makes Man'

WBAL Radio
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKwame Patterson has found the perfect role to show his range as an actor in the Peabody Award-winning original OWN series David Makes Man. In the second season, Patterson steps into the shoes of an adult David, a now successful businessman in his thirties. Patterson, who is known for featured roles on The Wire and more recently Snowfall, says getting the opportunity to play such a complex and "vulnerable" character was extremely fulfilling.

www.wbal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Snowfall#Abc Audio#Own
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesEW.com

Kwame Patterson steps into the spotlight for David Makes Man season 2, teases that lives will 'get destroyed'

Kwame Patterson has been waiting to play David for quite some time. The actor - known for playing "Monk" Metcalf on The Wire, and Neckbone on the first season of The Oath - was cast as the adult version of David back in 2018 when the plan was for him to appear at the end of David Makes Man's first season. Plans changed, and a pandemic later, Patterson is ushering in a whole new era of the OWN coming-of-age drama as the grown-up version of the young David (Akili McDowell) viewers met in season 1.
TV Seriesimdb.com

David Makes Man Recap: The Toll of Navigating White Spaces

David Makes Man fans who missed the younger version of the title character in the Season 2 premiere only had to wait a week for the narrative to focus on him again. On Tuesday’s installment, titled “Hurston,” we got to see what life is like for Young David as a sophomore at Hurston Prep. It’s the very school the teenager fought so hard to get into as a graduating middle schooler. Now that he’s there, he’s made a group of friends (and this includes his roommate Luis) who seem to have his back, but turn out to.
TV SeriesEW.com

Inside the powerful, transformative 2nd episode of David Makes Man season 2

David made it to Hurston, and his time there was life-changing. While David Makes Man jumps forward decades in season 2, the second episode of creator Tarell Alvin McCraney's acclaimed OWN series (airing Tuesday, June 29) revisits young David (Akili McDowell) to explore his time at the prestigious high school he dreamed of attending. After opening up to students during his second academic year, he has a traumatic event at the school pool that changes him forever.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

David Makes Man: Season Two Ratings

OWN has produced several original drama series over the years and most of them have performed well enough in the ratings to be renewed for multiple seasons. Will David Makes Man last a long time? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. A coming-of-age drama, David...
TV & Videosimdb.com

David Makes Man Recap: Vision Quest

There was a lot to unpack in Tuesday’s installment of David Makes Man, but one theme kept emerging — men need to embrace their emotions more. Nowhere was this more obvious than when Jg got out of the hospital and asked David about the unspoken tension between their mother Gloria and his wife Trisha. At first, David tried to deflect the question by saying his younger brother should ask Gloria what happened. When that didn’t work, David admitted that he had a hard time seeing Jg connected to all those breathing and feeding tubes and fighting for his life after being shot.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

David Makes Man: Season Three? Has the OWN Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the OWN cable channel, David Makes Man revolves around a young man named David from the projects. He’s haunted by the death of his friend and is relied on by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty. In season two, David (Kwame Patterson) is in his 30s and is a rising businessman with an opportunity that could change his life and community. The show stars Patterson, Arlen Escarpeta, Akili McDowell, Alana Arenas, Travis Coles, and Cayden K. Williams. Recurring season two actors include Tony Plana, Brittany S. Hall, Erica Lutrell, Zsane’ Jhe’, Bobbi Baker, Patrice Arenas, Trinity Cidel, Brandi Huzzie, Rodney Gardiner, and Janmarco Santiago.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Clarence Williams III: Actor Died at 81

Fans of the original Mod Squad will likely remember Linc Hayes actor Clarence Williams III, and whether a person watched the actor’s career rise or not, might admit that it’s hard to forget this man. Clarence passed away recently at the age of 81 from colon cancer, and like always, Hollywood has lost one of its most talented individuals. One can easily say that Clarence lived a long and prosperous life and managed to entertain a great number of people in the process, especially given that his style of acting was greatly appreciated and inspirational in its own way. The manner in which he took on certain roles was interesting, and the presence he brought to the big and small screen was always welcome. His style of acting was definitely intense, but one thing about Clarence is that he could be entirely dramatic and extremely forceful in his own way, or he could be comical and loose enough to flow with a role if he had to be.
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
Musicaudacy.com

David Bowie

The English singer-songwriter and actor, also known as Ziggy Stardust, is considered to be one of the most influential musicians and seen as a leading figure in all of music. David Bowie performs on stage on the third and final day of "The Nokia Isle of Wight Festival 2004" at Seaclose Park, on June 13, 2004 in Newport, UK. The third annual rock festival takes place during the Isle of Wight Festival which runs from June 4-19.
Musicearmilk.com

David Boyd makes the challenging decision to “Stay or Walk Away” [Video]

We all know what it is like to come to a crossroads in our lives. There is usually that point of no return. It is a place where we can either live with pure authenticity or continue with our façade. David Boyd’s new single “Stay or Walk Away” explores that landmark moment. With jangly guitars and daring, danceable rhythms, the tune surges with palpable static energy. The accompanying lyric video possesses that same intoxicating electric quality. Opening with a female’s rich, red lips, the intro is as bold as the song itself. From the fuzzy effects to flashing sunsets there is a deep intensity highlighted throughout.
EntertainmentRottentomatoes.com

David Walsh

Born in New York City, David Walsh has written on film and other artistic matters for the World Socialist Web Site and its print predecessor since 1991. 78% Live from Baghdad (2002) In any event, one finishes watching the HBO product as enlightened or as ignorant about the 1990-91 events...
Family Relationshipswkrq.com

Making Family Meals Count with Laurie David

The producer of An Inconvenient Truth, Laurie David’s new mission is to help America’s overwhelmed families sit down to a Family Dinner, and she provides all the reasons, recipes and fun tools to do so. Laurie David speaks from her own experience confronting the challenges of raising two teenage girls.
MoviesEmpire

John David Washington Is A Man On The Run In The Beckett Trailer

Everyone remember holidays? Usually what you had to worry about was your luggage going to Torremolinos while you head to Athens, or getting overcharged at the local market. But what if you were just trying to enjoy a nice holiday with the one you love and you end up hunted by gun-toting police officers? That's the situation faced by tourist Beckett (John David Washington) in the new Netflix thriller Beckett. Check out the trailer...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Finally Spills The Truth On Rumors She’s Dating Van Jones & Maluma

Is Kim Kardashian dated Van Jones, or what? The reality star finally spilled the tea about those rumors on the ‘KUWTK’ reunion. It’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian quickly fell victim to dating rumors after her split from Kanye West earlier this year. Reports quickly linked her to CNN contributor, Van Jones, who she’s worked closely with on prison reform over the last few years. Kim stayed tight-lipped about the rumors for now, but on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, she set the record straight. She also touched on the other man she’s been linked to, Maluma.
NBAAceShowbiz

James Harden Denies Paying Saweetie $100K for a Date, 50 Cent Mocks Quavo

Defending the NBA star against rumors of him paying the raptress a thousand dollars for a date, the 'Power' co-creator insinuates that the Migos star may now regret letting the 'Icy Girl' raptress go. AceShowbiz - James Harden has spoken up after he's reported to be splurging some money to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy