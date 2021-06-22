Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Study shows brain differences in interpreting physical signals in mental health disorders

Science Daily
 17 days ago

Researchers have shown why people with mental health disorders, including anorexia and panic disorders, experience physical signals differently. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge, found that the part of the brain which interprets physical signals from the body behaves differently in people with a range of mental health disorders, suggesting that it could be a target for future treatments.

www.sciencedaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorders#Mental Health Disorders#Physical Health#Eating Disorders#Interoception
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Medical SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Autopsy study shows how COVID-19 damages the brain

In a new study from Stanford University, researchers found the brains of people who died from COVID-19 were remarkably similar to the brains of people who die from neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, showing inflammation and disrupted circuitry. They found the brains of patients who died from severe...
Mental Healthhealthnewshub.org

Dual Diagnosis? The Delicate Balance of Mental, Physical Health in Young Adults

In this episode of Hartford HealthCare’s podcast, Dr. David Bendor, Clinical Coordinator of the Young Adult Medical Track at Hartford HealthCare’s Institute of Living, discusses the challenges faced by younger people with a dual diagnosis of behavioral and physical health conditions. “We’re working with young adults between 18 and 26,”...
HealthNews-Medical.net

Differences in human and mouse brain cells have implications for research into neurological disorders

A UCLA-led study comparing brain cells known as astrocytes in humans and mice found that mouse astrocytes are more resilient to oxidative stress, a damaging imbalance that is a mechanism behind many neurological disorders. A lack of oxygen triggers molecular repair mechanisms in these mouse astrocytes but not in human astrocytes. In contrast, inflammation activates immune-response genes in human astrocytes but not mouse astrocytes.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Better mental health supports for nurses needed, study finds

Working in the highly charged environment of COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the mental health of nurses, according to a new survey by researchers at the University of British Columbia and the Institute for Work & Health in Toronto. The findings, described recently in the Annals of Epidemiology,...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Managing attention deficit disorder by training the brain

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) affects about 7% of children, with a two out of three chance of persisting into adulthood. This neurodevelopmental disorder is characterized by concentration difficulties, increased distractibility, impulsivity and hyperactivity. Today, ADHD is treated with pharmaceutical drugs that may have unwanted side effects. This is why scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG), Switzerland, explored a new technique called 'neurofeedback," which enables ADHD patients to train their attention, based on instant feedback from the level of their brain activity. The team of neuroscientists found that not only did the training have a positive effect on patients' concentration abilities, but also that the attention improvement was closely linked to an enhanced response from the brain—the P3 wave—which is known to reflect integration of information in the brain, with higher P3 amplitudes indicating greater attention towards detected targets. The findings are open-access and have been published in the journal Clinical Neurophysiology.
Mental HealthPosted by
Axios

States want to study possible mental health benefits of psychedelics

More states are opening the door to psychedelics, with seven states already passing laws over the last several months to allow research or decriminalize its use and another 11 considering similar measures. Why it matters: There's a growing body of research suggesting psychedelic compounds with psychotherapy can be effective for...
HealthMedicalXpress

Eating disorder behaviors alter reward response in the brain

Researchers have found that eating disorder behaviors, such as binge-eating, alter the brain's reward response process and food intake control circuitry, which can reinforce these behaviors. Understanding how eating disorder behaviors and neurobiology interact can shed light on why these disorders often become chronic and could aid in the future development of treatments. The study, published in JAMA Psychiatry, was supported by the National Institutes of Health.
Denver, COindenvertimes.com

How to Care for Your Physical and Mental Health This Summer

Summer is a much-needed time for us to reset and recharge after a very long and difficult first half of the year. Whether you are in Orlando, Denver, or Seattle, these months of warmth and sunlight grant us a unique opportunity to add some warmth and sunlight into our mental and physical health.
Amherst, MAbostonnews.net

Study on mental health care patients

Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): In a new research led by a University of Massachusetts Amherst psychotherapy researcher, mental health care patients matched with therapists who had a strong track record of treating the patients' primary concerns had better results than patients who were not so matched. The findings of...
Mental HealthDartmouth

Student mental health declined at start of pandemic, Dartmouth study shows

A report revealed that students experienced increasing levels of anxiety and depression beginning in winter 2020, just before the pandemic went global. A paper authored by Dartmouth researchers and published this month found that the COVID-19 pandemic increased symptoms of stress during the spring 2020 lockdown. The paper was based on data collected from 217 participants — members of the Class of 2021 — by a smartphone application called StudentLife.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

New Insights Into How Eating Disorders Alter the Brain

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Behaviors associated with eating disorders can make real changes to the brain, new research shows. The findings could help explain why these serious disorders are often chronic -- and may also point the way to new treatments. Eating disorders — such as anorexia...
HealthNews-Medical.net

New study provides important clue to understand brain disorders

The brain's neurons tend to get most of the scientific attention, but a set of cells around them called astrocytes - literally, star-shaped cells - are increasingly being viewed as crucial players in guiding a brain to become properly organized. Specifically, astrocytes, which form about half the mass of a...
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

New Study Shows Parents and Caretakers Are More Involved Than Ever and Mental Health is Their Top Priority

Berlin Cameron recently partnered with Kantar, The Female Quotient, and Romper to poll 1,000 male and female caretakers to find out whether they find themselves diving into more activism, after the last 15 months of political, social, and world health unrest. The good news is: Parents and caretakers are more involved than ever, with one third of parents considering themselves activists and one in four reporting that they’re more active in that area than the year prior. And they’re passionate about activism to create a better world for their children, with 70% calling it the reason they get involved.

Comments / 0

Community Policy