Memphis, TN

Participants of Rhodes College’s Liberal Arts in Prison Program Graduate

rhodes.edu
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn September 2019, Rhodes College’s Liberal Arts in Prison Program began its first for-credit classes—a four-course, 12-credit sequence called Culture and Values—with inmates of the Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center (WTRC), a 1,200-bed facility operated by the Tennessee Department of Correction in Henning, TN. In May, five participants—Denice Smith, LaTanya Townsend, Stephanie McCarley, Laura Jones, and Kimberly Dockery—received an Undergraduate Certificate in Liberal Arts from Rhodes at a graduation ceremony held at WTRC.

news.rhodes.edu
