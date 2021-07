Happy Summer!!! Considering we just had a whole year snatched from us by the plague-that-shall-not-be-named, I hope you are reading this mag relaxing on your back deck or on your way out the door for a quick summer getaway with your nearest and dearest. My pic was taken in sunny Florida, Panama City Beach to be exact! Sunny summer days have us in the mood for one thing and one thing only: ice cream. Check out the top ice cream shops you can enjoy right here in East Cobb (see pages 24 + 25). And yet, before you know it, school starts on August 2, so we included some Back-To- School editorial tidbits, like the upcoming Ed-SPLOST VI vote (see page 10 for details).