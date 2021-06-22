Cancel
Florida State

Claims of murder plot against GOP candidate in Florida court

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Claims by a Republican congressional candidate that another GOP hopeful plotted to kill her landed Tuesday in a Florida courtroom. Anna Paulina Luna, who plans to run for Florida's District 13 seat after losing a race for the slot in 2020 to Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, contends in court documents that GOP challenger William Braddock is stalking her and wants her dead. Luna has filed a petition for a permanent restraining order. Pinellas County Circuit Judge Doneene Loar had previously granted a temporary restraining order for Luna and a conservative activist and friend of hers, Erin Olszewski, after the allegations surfaced.

Florida State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Luna
Charlie Crist
Ben Diamond
