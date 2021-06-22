Cancel
Gervais, OR

Country Christian girls open state tourney with win

By John Baker
Mollala Pioneer
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSbsM_0ac7vVsD00 The No. 2 seed gets quarterfinal win and will play in the 1A semifinals Wednesday against Powder Valley

A successful, albeit shortened, season for the Country Christian girls basketball team keeps rolling along after a first-round win in the 1A state tournament.

The Cougars rolled through their regular season with a 12-1 mark, their only loss coming to Gervais, the top seed in the state 2A tournament.

That record got them an invite to the 16-team 1A state tourney in Baker City as the overall No. 2 seed. Country Christian opened its tournament with a 57-31 win over Adrian on June 21 and squares off against Livingstone Adventist Academy June 22 for the opportunity to advance to the final four.

"Our team is very talented this year and only has two seniors," coach Russ Halverson said.

Against Adrian, the Cougars got up big early and cruised to the win, leading 44-12 at the half.

"It was a good draw for us," Halverson said. "I was able to play my bench kids and give that starting core of kids some rest."

The Cougars have been a balanced squad this season with most of the scoring duties handled by Elizabeth Grandle and Annie Bafford. While they've been the team's most consistent scorers, they haven't done it alone. McKenzie Syphard is averaging about 10 points a game off the bench and post Rylie Newton has been effective when teams try to stymie the team's guards.

Halverson said Newton is strong and has "fantastic footwork in the paint." But what has really been a big plus for Country Christian's run has been a pair of defensive stoppers – Madison Halverson and Lilly Begley off the bench.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y5zPl_0ac7vVsD00

"Maddie defends everyone's best player and she's been phenomenal doing that," Halverson said. "Lilly comes off the bench and does what Maddie does for us. It's just part of their basketball DNA now and man, can they defend and scrap for everything."

If the Cougars can get by Livingstone, a team they beat on June 8 by a 59-21 score, they'll face the winner of the Powder Valley-Trinity matchup. Country Christian has a 38-28 win over Trinity on June 7 on its resume as well.

Note: The Cougars advanced to the semifinals with a 58-32 win over Livinstone Academy Tuesday afternoon. They will take on Powder Valley (8-5) at 6:15 p.m. June 23.

Molalla, OR
