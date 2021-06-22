Cancel
Photos: Queens Night Market Makes Triumphant Return To Flushing Meadows–Corona Park

By Scott Lynch
Gothamist.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver its first five summers, starting in 2015, the Queens Night Market welcomed more than a million visitors to Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, there to sample an astonishing variety of food from all over the planet. Like just about everything else, the Market had to sit out last year's COVID-plagued season, but now with restrictions lifted and people eager to party, its first weekend back welcomed a big crowd. In fact, all advance, timed-entry tickets were sold out for the grand re-opening last Saturday, and thousands lined up to feast from the fires of more than 40 different vendors.

