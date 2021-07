Cashback means "money back." In detail, this means the amount of money that a customer gets back for a purchase or a contract. Rebatest is one of the best cashback and product testing platforms that grants you upto 100% on Amazon. You just have to give your testimonials and opinions. Rebatest is free and you can sign up with no charges. You must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the US or UK to register.