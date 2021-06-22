Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Why Are My Pine Tree Needles Turning Brown?

By Courtesy TN Division of Forestry
mckenziebanner.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main pine tree in northwest Tennessee is Loblolly Pine. There are a few other pine species: Virginia, Shortleaf and White, but 95% of the pine are Loblolly. Loblolly Pine needles (like all pine) need sunlight. If sunlight is not available, the needles will not work and are not needed. The tree will eventually shed these needles. This shedding of needles is why pine are planted for erosion control. The needles develop a sort of carpet that helps reduce erosion in numerous ways. What I am saying (in possibly a roundabout way) is that shedding of needles is a natural process that happen every year.

www.mckenziebanner.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine Needles#Pine Tree
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
Grand Junction, COKJCT8

The Tamarisk Beetle Program is turning trees brown in the valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -You may have noticed brown trees that were bright green a few weeks ago. These are Tamarisk trees, or salt cedars. Tamarisk is an invasive plant from Asia and the Mediterranean that appears in many Western waterways in the U.S. The U.S. department of Agriculture decided to research and release a biological control, biocontrol, agent to address the environmental and economic impact the plant has.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Brood X Browns Trees Around Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- As the cicada's love song ends, brown spots are now showing up on trees all around Baltimore. The cicada has the longest life cycle of any inspect and that life cycle is coming to an end for 2021. We're now seeing brown spots develop on trees. John...
Nacogdoches, TXBrenham Banner-Press

Reflecting on my favorite trees

When your dad is a forester, you pick up a love for trees. I’ve always had an affinity for trees. I spent my younger years under the East Texas pines in Lumberton and when I went to college in Nacogdoches at Stephen F. Austin State University, the pine trees quickly became my giant friends.
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

Why are the leaves on my corn turning yellow?

Corn plants with yellowing leaves along the edges of fields can be a common sight this time of year, but growers may be unsure as to the cause, especially if they’ve checked their soil nutrients and found them adequate for corn growth. Potassium deficiencies are often blamed, however, that’s usually not the correct culprit, especially in the drought conditions many farmers are currently experiencing.
Family Relationshipsstar967.net

My Boy is Turning How Old??

This Sunday we will be celebrating my baby boy Mason’s 10th Birthday!!! I have been feeling pretty emotional about him turning double digits. Lots of mixed emotions about him getting so big and how did the time get here already. And then how absolutely proud I am of my boy and how sweet and compassionate he is. Being a Mom is my most favorite title and looking forward to showering him with love and all sorts of special surprises! And going to sneak in as many hugs and cuddles that he will allow me! (:
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
103.7 THE LOON

This Tree Kinda Ruined My Fourth Of July

What an awesome Fourth of July weekend it was! The weather was great, people are out and about again and the St. Cloud fireworks show was back!. Unlike last year's weird "We are going to shoot off these fireworks from somewhere at some time good luck seeing them everyone" event, the fireworks were done on the river like God intended.
TravelWest Hawaii Today

My Turn: An unbelievable situation

On Thursday, June 24, my wife and I decided to take a picnic lunch and drive out to Wawaloli Beach Park. This park is operated by the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii (NELHA) and located in the Hawaii Ocean Science and Technology Park, 7 miles north from downtown Kona, near the Airport.
Custer, SDdakotafreepress.com

Pine Engraver Beetles Profit from Tornado-Toppled Trees Around Custer

A tornado knocked down trees near Custer in May. Now those downed trees are feeding pine engraver beetles:. “The downed trees are quickly becoming infested with the engraver beetles” says Greg Josten, South Dakota State Forester. “Once the beetle raises a new generation inside this fallen material, the new adult beetles will leave this wood and may attack standing live trees.”
Real EstateWest Hawaii Today

My Turn: Think ahead before it is too late

I want to give West Hawaii Today a huge mahalo, for the continued coverage on the opposing point of view around the Alii Drive five-story condominium near Ala Ka La. Nancy Cook Lauer’s writing offers us a chance to pause and be thoughtful around this project. I am a multiple...
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

What Is Soda Ash? Learn How It Keeps Colors Bright in Dyeing

When you're learning how to dye anything, you'll quickly discover that soda ash ($6.92, amazon.com) is key to keeping your colors bright. "Soda ash, also known as sodium carbonate, washing soda, or salt soda, is used with fiber-reactive dyes to produce brighter and more colorfast results," explains Micheals Maker Sam Spendlove of The Pretty Life Girls. "Fiber-reactive dyes require soda ash to activate and fix, while one-step dyes often include soda ash in the dye powder."
RelationshipsMother Jones

The Pandemic Turned My Neighbors Into Friends

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Since the arrival of COVID-19, our lives have shifted in ways big and small. Most likely, the pandemic will not end with a bang—we’ll be dealing with some version of it for years to come. As we slowly adapt to our new normal, we’ll embrace some changes and resent others. A few of us at Mother Jones wrote about some of the shifts we’ve noticed in our personal lives and the world around us—from the “love it” to the “leave it” to the “We’re still figuring it out.” Read the rest of the essays here.
WildlifeWilliston Daily Herald

When T-Rex roamed the Mondak

July 7, 2021 — It was about this time in 1905 that H. F. Osborn revealed the discovery of the “Dynamosaurus” or “dynamic lizard.” Now known as the Tyrannosaurus, or T. rex, this nasty carnivore literally surfaced for the first time just across the border in Montana. The discovery was...
Restaurantsfsrmagazine.com

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery Rolls Out Beer Barrel Club

Rock Bottom is launching a Beer Barrel Club – a new way for guests to enjoy its award-winning brews. Exclusive Rock Bottom Beer Barrel – 128-ounce double-walled steel keg, tap handle, faucet and knob, CO2 cartridge and a how-to guide. Free Barrel Cleaning at Any Rock Bottom Colorado location. $300...
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

These Are the Best Anti-Fatigue Mats for the Home Cook with Back Pain

If you've been spending more time in the kitchen over the past 18 months, your kitchen is likely long overdue for a new mat or rug. This is especially true for anyone who hasn't invested in an anti-fatigue mat yet—while rugs of any kind can help with back pain to some extend, anti-fatigue options were specifically designed to make standing in the kitchen a whole lot more comfortable. There a lot of anti-fatigue mats on the market to choose from, which is good news for those who want lots of choices, but bad news for anyone new to the category.
New York City, NYByrdie

Wait—Is it Bad to Brush Your Hair When It's Wet?

There is no better feeling than gliding a hairbrush seamlessly through your hair. The bristles gently massage your scalp as your hair becomes softer and smoother with each pass of the brush. It's almost like you're in a dream, until you're transported back to reality by the tug and snap of your brush catching on a knot. Hair damage used to be something we associated with heat or chemicals, but the simple act of brushing can do some serious harm if you're not careful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy