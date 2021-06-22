Why Are My Pine Tree Needles Turning Brown?
The main pine tree in northwest Tennessee is Loblolly Pine. There are a few other pine species: Virginia, Shortleaf and White, but 95% of the pine are Loblolly. Loblolly Pine needles (like all pine) need sunlight. If sunlight is not available, the needles will not work and are not needed. The tree will eventually shed these needles. This shedding of needles is why pine are planted for erosion control. The needles develop a sort of carpet that helps reduce erosion in numerous ways. What I am saying (in possibly a roundabout way) is that shedding of needles is a natural process that happen every year.www.mckenziebanner.com