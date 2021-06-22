Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland Tribune

Gresham names finalists for police chief

By Christopher Keizur
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 16 days ago

Travis Gullberg, Michael Lester, Janie Schutz to vie for top spot; community invited to public forum.

The community will have a chance to weigh-in on the future of the Gresham Police Department as three finalists for the position of police chief have been named.

The candidates are Travis Gullberg, Michael Lester and Janie Schutz.

There will be a virtual forum from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, for Gresham to meet the finalists. The candidates will participate in a panel-style discussion, with pre-selected questions. After the forum, the community can provide feedback about the candidates through an online survey.

Join the forum online at GreshamOregon.gov/Police-Chief

Gresham has been seeking a new chief after Robin Sells submitted her resignation from the city on Feb. 19.

That decision was not voluntary, the chief penned to city leadership at the time, and came on the heels of a third-party investigation that noted a hostile workplace within the Gresham Police Department under her direction.

That investigation was conducted by Barran Liebman LLP at the direction of Gresham City Council, and sought to weigh dueling complaints filed by Chief Sells and Deputy City Manager Corey Falls against one another. The report leaned heavily in the favor of Falls, a Black man attempting to implement new programs within the city. It found Falls faced a pattern of hostility, scorn and attempts to undermine his authority while serving in Gresham.

The three finalists seeking to step into the role have already interviewed with the city's executive recruiter, as well as with Falls and a human resources director. They will also interview with a panel of city staff and a panel of public safety professionals.

Background and reference checks will also be conducted before any hiring announcement is made.

Meet the finalists

Travis Gullberg has served with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office since 1998. He is the captain of the Community Partnership Unit, and is the head of the Transit Police Division. His 25-year law enforcement career began in the city of Rock Springs, Wyoming. He has a degree from Warner Pacific College and a graduate certificate in criminal justice education from the University of Virginia. He also is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Michael Lester has worked three decades in municipal policing, beginning in Vancouver in 1992. He is currently serving as the assistant chief of police. He received a degree in management and a masters in criminal justice from the California Coast University. He plans to complete a masters degree in public administration from Purdue University by next year. He is a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police.

Janie Schutz is the relationships manager for the Center for Policing Equity. She worked as a sworn officer for 32 years, and retired as the chief of police for Forest Grove last year. She previously served as chief of police in Wadesboro, North Carolina. She received a degree from Michigan State University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
617
Followers
3K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue University#Michigan State University#Barran Liebman Llp#Gresham City Council#Warner Pacific College#The Fbi National Academy#Forest Grove
Related
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Prayer vigil for Ralph Brown set for July 11

The event will be held at 1 p.m. at the United Church of Christ in Forest Grove. Brown has been missing since May 16. Friends and family members of Ralph Brown will be holding a prayer vigil at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the United Church of Christ in Forest Grove.
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Police arrest 'Moto Bandit' for Clackamas County burglaries

Establishments hit included Philadelphia's Steaks and Hoagies in West Linn. Clackamas County Sheriff's Office investigators and officers from the Portland Police Bureau last week arrested Dusty Dow Baker, who became known as the Moto Bandit after allegedly burglarizing several restaurants in Clackamas County — including Philadelphia's Steaks and Hoagies in West Linn — earlier this spring.
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Suit: Child pushed down stairs at Portland's Faubion School

A new lawsuit seeks nearly a half-million dollars from Portland Public Schools over the alleged incident. A new lawsuit accuses Portland Public Schools of negligence after a student was allegedly pushed down a flight of stairs — when the watchful eyes of teachers and staff were apparently looking elsewhere. The...
Columbia County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Churches in Columbia County mull reopening

Local churches have slight variations in the way they provide Sunday services. With the lifting of Oregon's mask mandate on June 30, businesses are opening up and churches in Columbia County are welcoming back congregants. At First Lutheran Church in St. Helens, Pastor James Dew is looking forward to seeing...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

State approves $1 for Clackamas courthouse, pending joint report

Oregon officials may approve rest of project's $94.5M in matching funds, once county clarifies unique process. Of the $94.5 million in funding the Oregon Legislature approved on June 26 for the new Clackamas County Courthouse project, the state will only commit $1 until a joint report is submitted clarifying the county's proposed use of a new project-delivery approach.
Crook County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

1946: Seven arrested for cabin break-in

Crook County area dealt with multiple fires during this week in 1926 and in 1971. Nine fires in the Ochoco National Forest this season are recorded in the local office of the United States forestry service to date, according to A. Donnelly, assistant supervisor and fire dispatcher for the forest. The total acreage burned is 19 acres, the fires being principally in the Snow Mountain district close to Burns, where it is extremely dry.
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro Hops partner with Lam Research to honor local citizens

The partnership seeks 'Community Champions' who have shown the true spirit of empathy and human kindness. The Hillsboro Hops announced Wednesday, July 7, a new partnership with tech company Lam Research to recognize individuals who have stepped up to support others and make a difference in the community. "These Community...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Chamber officials resigned amid possible Hillsboro merger

Personnel disputes and frustrations with leadership may have hindered merger discussions between the two chambers. The Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce's announcement last month that it would unilaterally rebrand as the "Washington County Chamber of Commerce" raised questions about why other chambers in the county weren't involved. According to the Hillsboro...
Culver, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Dorothy Williams

March 1, 1929 - June 27, 2021~ Dorothy Dean (Payton) Williams, 92, of Culver, Oregon, passed away quietly June 27, 2021. Dorothy Dean (Payton) Williams, 92, of Culver, Oregon, passed away quietly June 27, 2021, at High Desert Haven retirement and assisted living facility in Bend, Oregon. She was born on March 1, 1929, in Maysville, Arkansas, to Howard Clifton Payton and Stella (Baird) Payton. The Payton family farmed in Gravette, Arkansas.
West Linn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Cougar spotted in West Linn neighborhood

Dept. of Fish and Wildlife: 'This situation is not a human safety concern and it's not unusual.'. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received a report of a cougar sighting in West Linn Tuesday, July 6. "This situation is not a human safety concern and it's not unusual," ODFW...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Ellis Dee Skidmore

October 29, 1921 - June 28, 2021~ Commander Ellis Dee Skidmore U.S. Navy (retired) of Madras, Oregon, died on June 28, 2021. He was 99 years old. Commander Ellis Dee Skidmore U.S. Navy (retired) of Madras, Oregon, died on June 28, 2021. He was 99 years old. He was born to George and Ethel Skidmore on October 29, 1921, in Curtain, Oregon. He served 23 years in the Navy retiring on October 31, 1962. His medals and honors during his service included: the Good Conduct medal; American Defense Service medal, with star; National Defense Service medal; World War II Victory medal; Korean Presidential Unit citation; Korean Service medal, with 4 stars; United Nations Service medal; American Campaign medal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy