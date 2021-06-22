Gresham names finalists for police chief

Travis Gullberg, Michael Lester, Janie Schutz to vie for top spot; community invited to public forum.

The community will have a chance to weigh-in on the future of the Gresham Police Department as three finalists for the position of police chief have been named.

The candidates are Travis Gullberg, Michael Lester and Janie Schutz.

There will be a virtual forum from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, for Gresham to meet the finalists. The candidates will participate in a panel-style discussion, with pre-selected questions. After the forum, the community can provide feedback about the candidates through an online survey.

Join the forum online at GreshamOregon.gov/Police-Chief

Gresham has been seeking a new chief after Robin Sells submitted her resignation from the city on Feb. 19.

That decision was not voluntary, the chief penned to city leadership at the time, and came on the heels of a third-party investigation that noted a hostile workplace within the Gresham Police Department under her direction.

That investigation was conducted by Barran Liebman LLP at the direction of Gresham City Council, and sought to weigh dueling complaints filed by Chief Sells and Deputy City Manager Corey Falls against one another. The report leaned heavily in the favor of Falls, a Black man attempting to implement new programs within the city. It found Falls faced a pattern of hostility, scorn and attempts to undermine his authority while serving in Gresham.

The three finalists seeking to step into the role have already interviewed with the city's executive recruiter, as well as with Falls and a human resources director. They will also interview with a panel of city staff and a panel of public safety professionals.

Background and reference checks will also be conducted before any hiring announcement is made.

Meet the finalists

Travis Gullberg has served with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office since 1998. He is the captain of the Community Partnership Unit, and is the head of the Transit Police Division. His 25-year law enforcement career began in the city of Rock Springs, Wyoming. He has a degree from Warner Pacific College and a graduate certificate in criminal justice education from the University of Virginia. He also is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Michael Lester has worked three decades in municipal policing, beginning in Vancouver in 1992. He is currently serving as the assistant chief of police. He received a degree in management and a masters in criminal justice from the California Coast University. He plans to complete a masters degree in public administration from Purdue University by next year. He is a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police.

Janie Schutz is the relationships manager for the Center for Policing Equity. She worked as a sworn officer for 32 years, and retired as the chief of police for Forest Grove last year. She previously served as chief of police in Wadesboro, North Carolina. She received a degree from Michigan State University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.