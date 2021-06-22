Cancel
Decatur, AL

Amier David Conrad Williams

 17 days ago

Amier David Conrad Williams, age 18 months of Decatur, AL, passed away Sunday June 20, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Amier was born December 9, 2019 in Huntsville, AL to Carlton Williams, Jr. and Nakiesha Payne. Survivors include his parents, his brothers Carlton Williams, III of Decatur, Taron Parker and Carlito Williams of Detroit, sisters Ny’Lazja Williams of Decatur, Destiny Williams of Detroit, grandmothers Diane Pierce of Pulaski, Brandy Ware of Detroit, grandfather Monk Venson of Detroit, Robert Payne of Summerville, AL, Great grandfather Robert Payne, Sr. of Summerville, AL, several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

