Montgomery College Board of Trustees Names Germantown Campus Building After Dr. Pollard
Last night, at its June meeting, the Montgomery College Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution to name the Student Affairs and Science Building at the Germantown Campus as the Dr. DeRionne P. Pollard Student Affairs and Science Building. The board took this action in recognition of Dr. Pollard’s contributions to significantly enrich students’ educational opportunities and experiences at Montgomery College.mcnews.montgomerycollege.edu