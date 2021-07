I hurt myself the other night. I had been drinking rather heavily after having an argument with my husband, and when I stumbled into my room, I fell and hit my shoulder. When I woke up the next morning, I had a good-sized bruise. At first, I didn’t even remember why. I know that sounds terrible, but I was fine. The bruise is still healing, but I fear that I may have a problem. Nothing like this has happened before, but I have increased my drinking a lot in the past year during the pandemic. I don’t necessarily think I am an alcoholic, but I am finding it hard to stop. Advice?