Playroom reopening

After a 16-month hiatus, Brewvies Cinema Pub (677 S. 200 West, 801-355-5500, brewvies.com) has reopened its doors. This popular downtown hangout got hit pretty hard early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, but while its doors were closed, the team outfitted the theater with renovated seating and new décor. Brewvies has been a popular downtown hangout for nearly 20 years, mainly because it's the only place in town where you can enjoy all the gastropub charm of beer, nachos and cheese fries you like while taking in a movie. I'll also be looking forward to visiting events like Kung Fu night and Cinema Trash once more. Good to have you back, Brewvies.