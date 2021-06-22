Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Playroom reopening

habitatmag.com
 17 days ago

We've not seen any specific guidance on whether we can reopen our building playroom for kids' parties. We have allowed the playroom to remain open for one family's use at a time. The kids are mostly not vaccinated, but several parents want to be able to host guests and parties again.

www.habitatmag.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Restaurantscityweekly.net

Brewvies Reopens

After a 16-month hiatus, Brewvies Cinema Pub (677 S. 200 West, 801-355-5500, brewvies.com) has reopened its doors. This popular downtown hangout got hit pretty hard early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, but while its doors were closed, the team outfitted the theater with renovated seating and new décor. Brewvies has been a popular downtown hangout for nearly 20 years, mainly because it's the only place in town where you can enjoy all the gastropub charm of beer, nachos and cheese fries you like while taking in a movie. I'll also be looking forward to visiting events like Kung Fu night and Cinema Trash once more. Good to have you back, Brewvies.
Little Rock, ARPosted by
Arkansas Times

@ The Corner reopens for dine-in

One refreshing constant over the course of the pandemic is the bustling outdoor dining scene sisters Helen Grace King, Leila King and sister-in-law Kamiya Merrick have cultivated at their modern diner @ The Corner located downtown on the corner of E. Markham and Scott Streets. People have consistently shown up and waited in long lines — on the coldest, windiest or dustiest of days, or this past two weeks, when the city was digging up the roads adjacent to the diner allegedly searching for a gas leak — to sit at one of the 12 or so tables skirting the covered entryway of the building that also houses the Arkansas Times. The restaurant announced on Monday that it would be closing for a few days this week to prepare to ease back into indoor dining, which it plans to start on Friday, June 25. We’d conjectured that the temporary closure was a result of the deafening jackhammering a few yards away from the diner tables, but it turns out it was purely a matter of making time to reconfigure the dining space.
Martins Ferry, OHTimes-Leader

Martins Ferry pool reopens

MARTINS FERRY — The city of Martins Ferry’s swimming pool has reopened for business — again — after having another repair made to mechanics at the facility. The facility made the announcement on its Facebook page, “Martins Ferry Swimming Pool,” that it was open for business again on Wednesday. This...
Windsor, CO50plusmarketplacenews.com

Windsor Community Playhouse Reopens

And, the reopening is to the delight of audiences who came to see and enjoy “Some Assemblance of Normalcy” a carefully orchestrated mixture of Comedy One-Act plays leading to much needed laughter. Laughter was the order. The order was filled in a very entertaining way. Under the directorship of Scott...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Examiner

Not everyone is optimistic about the reopening

Now that California is opening back up with this massive wave of optimism, it almost seems as though life as we knew it just might return. On Facebook, my friends who are in bands or DJ or do standup are finally getting out on the road again. Performers keep adding new dates and cities to tours that start this summer. Some are already underway. And major festivals scheduled for 2022 are selling out almost as soon as they’re announced.
Fullerton, CAfullertonobserver.com

Arboretum to Reopen July 7

The Fullerton Arboretum at Cal State Fullerton will reopen July 7 with summer hours, after it has been closed since spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the closure, the 26-acre botanical garden’s website continued to offer its two live camera views; virtual events; classes and workshops on gardening, cooking and composting; and plant sales online.
Heeney, COSummit Daily News

Melody Market reopens in Heeney

The convenience store near the Melody Lodge Cabins is back open for business this coming weekend under new ownership. The store, now owned by Justin Odryna, is at 1534 Heeney Road in Heeney and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Thursdays. Odryna is rebranding the store as Melody Market.
Grand Rapids, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Grove restaurant to reopen this fall

Essence Restaurant Group is reopening its farm-to-table fine dining eatery Grove this fall. After closing the intimate, upscale restaurant due to COVID-19 and converting the space into a temporary chicken takeout place and later a private dining experience, Essence Restaurant Group said Wednesday it will reopen Grove this fall with a refreshed interior design and new menu that will focus on sustainable dining.
New York City, NYWestern Queens Gazette

Senior Center In Sunnyside Reopens

The senior center operated by Sunnyside Community Services in Sunnyside reopened on June 14 to in-person activities. It marked the first time in more than a year that seniors could engage in indoor activities at the Center. The Center halted indoor activities in March 2020 to protect its members from COVID-19. The resumption of in-person activities allows seniors to reconnect, socialize with friends, and participate in educational programs and activities. It is an important step in bringing the lives of seniors in New York City back to pre-pandemic normalcy.
Betterton, MDstardem.com

Betterton museum to reopen

BETTERTON — The Betterton Heritage Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 3 and 4. “Whether you’re new in town or a longtime fan of Betterton, discover the fascinating history of the Eastern Shore and what makes Betterton the ‘Jewel of the Chesapeake,’” a news release from the Betterton Community Development Corp. states.
Tupper Lake, NYWCAX

The Wild Center reopens to visitors

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Wild Center in Tupper Lake, New York, reopened to indoor visitors Thursday. The natural history museum in the heart of the Adirondacks will require reservations and visitors will notice a slight change in the layout inside, including a “living river trail” to help manage the flow of people through the exhibits.
Stephens County, GAthetoccoarecord.com

Shelter reopens to cats

Cats and kittens are once again being accepted in and adopted out at the Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter. The felines had stopped being accepted at the shelter on May 26 due to an outbreak of panleukopenia, a highly infectious virus that the American Veterinary Association states infects and kills cells that are rapidly growing and dividing.
Henderson, KY14news.com

Atkinson Pool to reopen this weekend

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Atkinson Pool is reopening this weekend in Henderson. Their first day back will be Saturday, July 3. City officials say the pool will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. Admission will be $2.50 for...
Brockton, MAbrockton.ma.us

Cosgrove Pool Reopening

The reopening of the Cosgrove Pool has been delayed to Tuesday, July 6th. For more information, please call the Parks and Recreations Department at 508-580-7860.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Chattanooga Daily News

Father-of-11 dies at the altar while his bride is walking down the aisle towards him with their son

A father-of-11 passed away on the day of his wedding just as his wife was walking towards him down the aisle. Sitting in a chair at the end of the aisle, the 57-year-old man was waiting at the altar for his partner of 21 years. But when she finally walked down the aisle with their son and reached the altar, she found her partner unresponsive. As the devastated bride revealed what happened, she said she planned the wedding on short notice so they could fulfill their last wish in the little time he had left.

Comments / 0

Community Policy