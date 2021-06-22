Cancel
Dreamscape Companies Acquires The Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown

Cover picture for the articleNew York, NY – June 22, 2021 – Dreamscape Companies, founded by real estate industry veteran Eric Birnbaum, announces the acquisition of The Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown, a Nashville-based hotel known for its elevated comfort in the heart of Music City. A major milestone for Dreamscape, this newest addition to the company’s robust portfolio illustrates its commitment to the targeted goal of $1 billion in acquisition over the next 24 months, as well as signifies the company’s first foray into the Nashville market.

