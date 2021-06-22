Check Your State's Pandemic Plan to Make Sure 1135 Waivers Line Up Locally

The blanket waivers were designed to give hospitals and other healthcare providers a spectrum of flexibilities related to requirements under the Conditions of Participation (CoP) and other regulations. — If your healthcare organization has taken advantage of federal 1135 blanket waivers during the national public health emergency (PHE), be sure to review the use of those waivers as you prepare for survey to check if any were inconsistent with requirements under your state emergency or pandemic plan.