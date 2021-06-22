Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

15 Craft Storage Ideas for a Neater Workspace

By Grace Gallagher
thespruce.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's always fun to have a ton of craft supplies to experiment with, but finding a place to store them all isn't quite as fun. If you feel like your craft supplies are all over the place (we get it) or you're constantly forgetting about the great stuff you already own, these craft storage ideas for a neater workspace are for you. They work for small spaces and they'll help you spend more time crafting and less time finding your supplies (or running to the craft store to buy more).

www.thespruce.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storage Ideas#Workspace#Thrift Store#Rag#Paints#Craft Closet Revamp#Cake Confetti#Basket Bin 07#Casa Watkins Living#Kids Craft Supplies#Sugar Cloth 12 Of#Pegboard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
ShoppingApartment Therapy

Add a Twist to Your Living Room with These 8 Coffee Table Alternatives

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A coffee table is a living room mainstay — or is it? Whether you’re short on space or just looking for ways to spice up the traditional living room layout, switching out a classic coffee table for a different piece of furniture is an unexpected way to upgrade your room. Putting a fun twist on the essential piece is a creative way to bring some personality into your space. To give you some ideas, check out these eight alternatives to coffee tables.
Interior DesignSantafe New Mexican.com

Design hacks for a great outdoor workspace

Millions of people found themselves working from home during the past year. And many are likely to continue doing so this summer and beyond, even as pandemic restrictions ease. One bonus when working from home: spending some or all of your workday outside. But while curling up on an outdoor...
New York City, NYPosted by
rofiqnas

Attractive Colors for Your Good Mood in a Workspace Interior

A workspace in your home is a place for you to do your work or study comfortably and pleasantly. Therefore, a comfortable and beautiful workspace can be a concept that you create in your home. To create a beautiful and comfortable workspace, there are various things that you should pay attention to. For example, you can pay attention to the interior design, interior style, furniture, and decorations that you use in it. In addition, you can also determine various aspects that give you comfort in your daily productivity.
Home & GardenDomaine

16 Linen Storage Ideas When You Don't Have a Linen Closet

Most of us could always use a little more storage space, especially if you live in an apartment or small home. That being said, for those of us who aren't blessed with a designated linen closet, things can get tricky. Instead of shoving your clean linens in any nook and...
Lifestyleamazinginteriordesign.com

Bakeware Storage Ideas

Finding the right baking tray or sheet when you are ready to pour your batter can be chaotic. Sometimes we stash such trays in the back of cabinets only to know they are nowhere to be found. To make baking a fun experience, you can put all the bakeware at one place.
Interior Designlushome.com

50 Home Office Designs with Kitchen Cabinets and Shelves, Modern Storage Ideas

There are many creative and practical ways to use kitchen cabinets for storage around a house. Recycling old kitchen furniture or buying new kitchen cabinets are excellent ideas for designing a beautiful, well-organized, and modern home office. Check out the Lushome collection of big and small office ideas that increase storage space and improve interior design functionality with an attractive combination of kitchen cabinets and open shelves.
Interior Designhomedit.com

Bathroom Drawer Organizers And Clever Storage Ideas

A lot of different things get stored inside our bathroom drawers, hidden away but still easily accessible. The contents often get tangled up and messy which can make drawers seem like an ineffective and impractical storage solution. That issue can be easily solved with some bathroom drawer organizers. Here’s a few options for your to choose from.
Restaurantsdesiretoinspire.net

Sunday at a craft brewery

Looking forward to the end of pandemic life, when walking into a craft brewery to have a beer and hang out is a normal, acceptable activity. (Nothing is normal yet here in Ontario. I am 2 months overdue for a hair cut/colour as they can’t open yet, I have to wait 20 minutes in a line with one person ahead of us at an appliance store today to go buy a new stove because ours is dying a slow death, which was next to Ikea and I swear there were 200 people in line there, it’s raining all weekend so all of the restaurants are screwed and can only offer takeout since the are only allowed to have people on patios). Ten20 Craft Brewery was a massive renovation of what once was a concrete box and huge refrigeration coolers, formerly a 28,000 square foot meat processing facility known as Dryden Provisions. We used nature and the history of Kentucky as inspiration – colors of the natural landscape on the walls and in the textiles, charcoal wallpaper with natural grasses, stone and granite countertops, an oxidized metal bar front, exposed concrete walls and floors and last but certainly not least, quilt pattern inspired handcrafted tile work on the taproom columns. Velvet mid century chairs, channeled leather barstools, a variety and mix of time periods created a space that felt more collected and home-like. We used vintage rugs for warmth and pattern, velvet curtains to separate the space from room to room and a lime-washed wall with sculptured like dried barley and letters spelling out their ethos for everyone to see. Designed by Jaclyn Journey and Amanda Jacobs of Journey + Jacobs Design Studio. (Photos: Lang Thomas Studios)
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

3 Ideas To Easily Revamp The Decor Of The Dining Room

Your dining room needs a little makeover but you don’t know how to do it without leaving your gift budget there? Do not panic! We invite you to discover today 3 very simple tips to change the decor of your dining room easily!. With new chairs, by repainting your table...
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Small Kitchen? Home Stagers Say to Do This to Your Countertops

Looking for a place to live can be a real give-and-take situation. If you want bigger bedrooms, you may have to do without an ensuite bathroom. If you want a formal dining room, you may have to give up some kitchen space. Or, if you live in an efficiency, studio, or city apartment, your kitchen may be pretty small to begin with. And in that case, it almost feels inevitable that the countertops will get cluttered. To steer clear of stuff strewn about, follow this kitchen countertop organization advice from home stagers.
Apparelnewfolks.com

7 incredible baby-clothing storage ideas to make your life simpler

Baby clothes may be tiny, but you sure need a lot of them! Between spit-ups, feedings, and diaper blow-outs, not to mention temperature changes, babies need way more outfits than grown-ups. You need a place to store the pajamas, hats, booties, bodysuits, pants, and so on, and you need it all to be easily accessible when you need them.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

How To Create A Natural Decor In Your Living Room?

The natural atmospheres are among those that you prefer at the moment in the world of decoration. It must be said that by playing with plant fibers, it is quite easy to create a warm and fresh decor, ideal for resting at home in any season. Today, we invite you...
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

33 Purple Accent Walls For Dramatic Home Decor

Purple is a royal color that represents wisdom and spirituality. Its rare and mysterious nature perhaps causes it to seem connected to the unknown, supernatural, and divine. Different shades of purple have different spiritual meanings. For instance, light purples are associated with light-hearted, romantic energies while darker shades can represent sadness, and purple is always the color of drama, if we take home decor. If you want an unusual color introduced to your interior, this is it! I’ve prepared a bunch of purple accent walls to inspire you to enjoy this sumptuous color.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Gorgeous Decorative Tables For The Whole Home

To be placed absolutely everywhere and multifunction, the side table lives up to its name. To help you choose the table that will suit you perfectly, we offer you a small selection of our favorite models of side tables. A low side table. If you want a space-saving table to...
Interior DesignKFOR

Best decor for your small living room

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A living room is often the hub of household activity, so it can be frustrating when it’s on the smaller side. However, if you choose appropriately sized decor for your compact living room, you might be surprised by the results.
Hobbiesamazinginteriordesign.com

Board Game Storage Ideas

Board games can create a mess easily when they go unchecked and litter the whole living room. Sometimes by not storing them properly the boxes get damaged and then cards and pieces come under the feet. So, it is always a good idea to store the board games all at one place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy