This country has negative emissions. But for how long?

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. The world may have administered its 3 billionth COVID vaccination yesterday, but in the global race of the virus against the vaccine, SARS-2-CoV is the moment’s undisputed winner. With the highly transmissible Delta variant now spreading quickly and to devastating effect in 96 countries, the past week has brought record-breaking caseloads in Africa, widespread lockdowns in Australia—relatively untouched by the virus until now—and the reinstituting of indoor mask mandates in Los Angeles and Israel (where vaccinated individuals have been among the newly infected, though not severely ill).