This country has negative emissions. But for how long?
The tiny Buddhist kingdom of Bhutan declared itself carbon neutral during climate talks more than a decade ago. It was the first time in the world that happened. "Governments were so busy arguing with one another and blaming each other for causing climate change, that when a small country raised our hands and announced, 'We promise to remain carbon neutral for all time,' nobody heard us," then-Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay said in a 2016 TED talk.www.eenews.net